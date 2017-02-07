Wanda Watkins joins Campbell Hall of Fame

Campbell University has inducted Wanda Watkins into its Sports Hall of Fame.
A graduate of South Johnston High School, Watkins was the first female to receive an athletic scholarship from Campbell. She went on to win more than 500 games in her 35-year tenure as head coach of the Camel women’s basketball team.
Watkins retired from coaching last spring. While in charge of the Camels on the court, she led her teams to 549 victories, 10 appearances in Division I conference championship games and the program’s first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament.
Among Watkins’ honors and achievements is the fact that more than 95 percent of her student-athletes completed their Campbell undergraduate degrees.
The 1979 Campbell graduate led her teams to the 1989 Big South and 2000 Atlantic Sun Conference tournament titles. In addition, in the Big South Conference, Campbell was the regular season champion in 1991 and the co-champion in 1988. The Camels won the Atlantic Sun regular season title in 2001.
Watkins’ 2000 Atlantic Sun team defeated Georgia State in the championship game, advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history and finished with a 22-9 record.
At South Johnston High School, Watkins was a member of the 1974 state championship team. She served as captain of the Campbell basketball team as a senior and captained the softball team for three years.
Despite suffering an injury in her final season at Campbell, Watkins was named MVP of the 1978-79 team and was Campbell's Outstanding Female Athlete. She now serves as coaches liaison and senior woman administrator at Campbell.
Comments