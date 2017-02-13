Smithfield invites Johnston to talk about the jail

The Smithfield Town Council wants to have a talk, if Johnston County is willing.
Since dropping the news of a possible jail complex on Buffalo Road last fall, the only conversations between the two governments have been when individual members pass each other on the streets of Smithfield. Amidst months of mostly negative public reaction to the proposed jail site, Councilman Emery Ashley wants to bring both sides to the table. At last week’s Smithfield meeting, the Town Council voted to extend that invitation.
“We don’t know where the commissioners are at this point, and it would be helpful for the town to know,” Ashley said. “This is a very important decision, not only for Johnston County, but for the Town of Smithfield.”
Last year, Johnston County announced that it had secured a $1.56 million option on 68 acres near the corner of Buffalo and Booker Dairy roads. The county is eyeing the land for a new public-safety complex, as the current jail downtown is far over capacity. But since that November announcement, both the board of commissioners and the Smithfield council have heard from dozens of citizens opposed to the site, many citing the proximity to three schools and better uses of the land.
Ashley says it would be nice to bring Smithfield and the county together for a chat to see which questions can be answered. Ultimately, because Smithfield has planning authority over the proposed site, the Town Council has the final word on the county’s plans, but so far, the town has received no application from the county. Ashley said until that time, the county doesn’t need to talk to the town, but that things might work a lot better if commissioners did.
“The county doesn’t have to meet with us,” Ashley said. “But there’s just too much innuendo out there right now. ... I don’t know all the criteria they’re looking for, why they ruled this site in and other ones out. It’s hard for me to address this when I don’t know what positives and negatives were considered at any other site.
“They don’t have to include us at all; I just wish they would,” Ashley continued. “We pay more in county taxes than we do in Smithfield taxes. We’re citizens of the county too.”
Ashley sent the county a letter early last month laying out some of the criticisms he’s heard of the site; he also touched on Smithfield’s lack of involvement in the site-selection process. In choosing the site, county commissioners have said they thought they had the support of the Smithfield council, but Ashley says the county chose the Buffalo Road land without input from Smithfield, the Greater Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Smithfield Development Corp. or Johnston County Schools.
“It seems as though compelling reasons would have to exist to ignore the above relevant facts,” Ashley wrote in his letter. “Perhaps they exist. The County has not presented anything to us.”
Later in the letter, Ashley mentions that Smithfield just wants to be involved, which is why he said he brought the matter up at last week’s council meeting.
“I will reiterate that the Smithfield Town Council, the Downtown Smithfield Development Corp., the GSSA Chamber of Commerce would like a seat at the table to assist the county in this process,” Ashley wrote in closing. “The decision is too important to exclude us. Let’s work together.”
Despite it being well known that Johnston County is looking to move on a jail upgrade, the county said nothing publicly about where that expansion might be until the county announced its option last year. Ashley acknowledged that being too public about site selection could have undermined the county’s negotiating position, but Ashley said some kind of involvement would have been appreciated.
“Quite frankly, I would have liked to be informed of that once they got down to looking at a site,” Ashley said. “It’s so integral to the Town of Smithfield. If it didn’t affect Smithfield that much, it would be a different story.”
Councilman Perry Harris supported Ashley’s push for a meeting with the county. “We find that the sooner you start with a conversation, the better off you are,” he said.
Harris said his primary goal is to keep the jail in or near Smithfield and acknowledged he’s more supportive of the Buffalo Road site than most on the Town Council. Even with his support, he doesn’t think the Buffalo Road location has the votes in Smithfield right now.
“I’m not nearly as opposed as the vast majority, but based on my conversations with others on the council, the council would not vote to approve that site,” Harris said.
Wherever it goes, he said, it’ll still be a jail and few would jump at the opportunity to be neighbors with a jail.
“No matter where you put a facility like that, there’s always going to be somebody against it,” Harris said.
Comments