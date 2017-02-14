Smithfield-Selma Chamber presents annual awards

The Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce has presented its annual awards. This year’s honorees are:
Johna Faulconer – Howard Best Award for outstanding contributions to the work of the chamber’s board of directors.
Chris Collins – Ambassador of the Year for his commitment to helping other chamber members recognize and take full advantage of their member benefits.
Tara Dunn and Bob Hinnant – Jimmy Creech Small Business Persons of the Year for success, longevity and commitment to the community.
Crystal Kimpson Roberts – Athena Award for achieving excellence in her field and for reaching out and opening a way for others.
Jessica Davis – Citizen of the Year for bringing to fruition her vision of creating the Junior Women’s League of Smithfield.
Eric Brownlee and Cheryl Oliver – Distinguished Citizens for their unwavering dedication and service to the communities they serve.
Leo Daughtry, Linwood Parker and Durwood Stephenson – Bonsai Award for Vision and Courage for their continuous commitment to positive economic growth in Johnston County.
The chamber awarded Life Memberships to Rick Childrey, Bruce Edwards, Becky Guin, Carl Lamm, Jullian Marshall, Dicky Parrish, Pat Proctor and Donald Wallace.
