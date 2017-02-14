Literary events on Selma’s calendar in March

The Town of Selma has scheduled a number of literary events in celebration of the town’s 150th birthday.
Books by local authors will be on display March 1-31 at the Selma Public Library, 301 N. Pollock St. Register to win an Aspiring Writer Basket from the Johnston County Writers Group. The drawing will be at noon March 25 at the library. No purchase is required.
Open mic writing workshops are scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. March 7 and from 6 to 7 p.m. March 21 at the library. Learn how to prepare poetry, spoken word and flash fiction for performance. Drop-ins are welcome. Plan to perform between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Hula Girl Cafe, 103 S. Raiford St., Selma.
Dr. Tiffany Tyson of Wilson will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the library. She will speak to aspiring writers about how she uses literature and the arts to inspire teens and young adults. Tyson addresses issues such as self-esteem, respect, peer pressure, substance abuse and teen relationships. Light refreshments will be served, and Tyson’s book, “Urban Princess,” will be available for purchase. Admission is free.
Cornerstone Writers, a new writing group in Selma, will host an Open Mic from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Hula Girl Café, 103 S. Raiford Street, Selma. Poets and writers of all ages are welcome to sign up for their time at the mic. Admission is free, Food and drinks will be for sale.
Children’s storytime with author Leah Ward is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the library. Ward, a Selma native who writes books for children and young adults, will read from her book, “Pinny the Bowling Pin.” Her books will be available for purchase. Also reading to children will be Hannah Musa Ten and Jenna Hughes.
