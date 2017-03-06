Benson man completes Tobacco Short Court

Ryan Lambert of Benson took part in the 2017 N.C. State Tobacco Short Course.
The two-year employee of Coastal Ag joined 45 others – tobacco farmers and industry representatives – for the course in Raleigh. Lambert serves tobacco growers in Johnson, Wayne and Wilson counties.
The week-long Tobacco Short Course aims to help participants better understand all facets of tobacco production and marketing.
The two days of classroom studies covered everything from greenhouse production of seedling plants to curing leaf ready for market. The group also spent a day in a tobacco-grading session.
“Since the tobacco industry faces continuous change, we need to make sure our younger farmers, their advisers and other allied industry representatives are able to focus on how to attain efficient quality tobacco production,” said Dr. Bill Collins, the retired director of N.C. State Tobacco Extension programs and co-director of the Tobacco Short Course.
Instructors in the short course included N.C. State Extension specialists in agricultural economics, agronomy, biological and agricultural engineering, crop science, entomology and plant pathology. Bobby F. Wellons of the U.S. Department of Agriculture taught the day-long tobacco-grading session.
Comments