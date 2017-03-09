Faith Notes: March 12

A pancake and sausage supper is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Hood’s Grove Baptist Church, 677 Hood’s Grove Church Road, Newton Grove. The church will accept donations for the meal.
A “12 Tribes of Israel” rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Mitchener Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 911 Blount St., Smithfield. The St. Peter’s Male Choir will sing.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 22-24 at St. Peter’s Church of Christ, 1011 E. Massey St., Smithfield. The Rev. Robert Hood of St. Mark Church in Faro will speak.
“Out of the ashes,” a play, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; doors open at 6. For more information, call 919-333-5465.
Revival services are scheduled for 6 p.m. March 19 and 7 p.m. March 20-23 at Pleasant Plain Free Will Baptist Church, 1991 Old Beulah Road, Selma. The Rev. Donnie Massey, pastor of Faith Free Will Baptist Church near Four Oaks, will speak. For more information, call the Rev. Billy Nowell, Pleasant Plain pastor, at 919-963-3162.
The ushers of Holy Temple Church of God will celebrate their anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the church, 228 Montgomery Heights Road, Selma. Pastor Betty Lee of Mt. Livingstone Church in Selma will speak.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 15-17 at Praise and Deliverance Healing Ministry, which meets at the Masters Inn, 318 U.S. 70 East, Selma. Apostle Harold Mitchell of New Begging Christian Faith Center in Selma will speak.
Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church is seeking vendors for its spring bazaar, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. For more information, or for an application, send an email to eaycock08@yahoo.com.
The Brady Rochester Family, a South Carolina group, will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Friendship Baptist Church on Greenleaf Road, a half-mile south of McGee’s Crossroads. The group performs bluegrass and traditional gospel. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
A women’s conference is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Princeton Baptist Church, 211 S. Pearl St., Princeton. Joani Tabor will speak. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The church will serve lunch. For tickets, which are $15, call Karen Watkins at 919-965-6187.
Safe Haven will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, at Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
Revival services are scheduled for 11 a.m. March 19 and 7 p.m. March 20-23 at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road in the Meadow community south of Benson.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
The Wilmington Celebration Choir will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road in the Meadow community south of Benson. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
