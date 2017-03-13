Smithfield scraps 2006 street study

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week' Pause

0:42 NCCU Eagles headed to NCAA Tournament

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

1:18 Sunday morning's snow was fun while it lasted

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

1:59 Duke Grayson Allen: 'It just feels great'

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:04 Pinson and Tar Heels want to build momentum going into the NCAA Tournament