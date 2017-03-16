New chamber leader resigns

On the job for about a month, Frank Bernard has stepped down as president and chief executive of the Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce.
In an email Wednesday afternoon, the chamber said Bernard’s resignation was effective immediately.
“While we cannot comment on this personnel matter, we want to assure our members and the public that this chamber has already begun taking steps towards filling the position,” the chamber said.
The chamber did not say why it could not comment on the matter.
Bernard, a Fayetteville native, came to the chamber from an executive role with Walmart. He had also been a regional general manager for Walmart and formerly worked with the U.S. Departments of Labor and Housing and Urban Development.
Bernard attended the Air Force Academy and later received his bachelor’s degree from N.C. Central University in Durham, where he played football. He met his wife, Kenly native Thess Bernard, while attending NCCU, and while he was earning his law degree from Florida Coastal in Jacksonville, she earned her doctorate from Iowa State.
Comments