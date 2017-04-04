Smithfield’s Evans family a Main Street Champion

Daniel, Vickie and Anna Evans of Evans Jewelers in Smithfield were honored recently as N.C. Main Street Champions.
The Downtown Smithfield Development Corp. nominated the Evanses for their investment in downtown Smithfield, including the space they renovated at 320 E. Market St.
During a ceremony in Shelby, the Evanses received a certificate and medal.
Established in 2000, the Main Street Champion designation acknowledges the extraordinary efforts of those persons who have played pivotal roles in the revitalization of their downtowns.
In recommending the Evanses for this honor, the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation offered the following:
“After five years of planning and more than two years of construction, the Evans family cut the ribbon in front of their jewelry store, Evans Jewelers. Around the corner from their previous location, Daniel and Vickie Evans, with the help of daughter-in-law Anna Evans and other family members, renovated a building that had been vacant for more than 15 years, exposing brick and an original wood ceiling, installing a copper awning and painting a mural on the side of the building.
“The move to the larger building gave the Evanses an opportunity to expand by offering wine, cigars, giftware and a bridal registry and has truly made Evans Jewelers a retail destination in downtown Smithfield.”
“The growth that Evans Jewelers has experienced is a direct result of their hard work and investment,” stated Sarah Edwards, executive Director of the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation. “The impact that the Evanses and other small-business owners here in downtown Smithfield have on our local economy is tremendous; we are proud of their success and grateful for their commitment to our community.”
