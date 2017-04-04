Benson cleanup draws more than 100 volunteers

The Town of Benson held its seventh annual Keep Benson Beautiful cleanup on April 1. A total of 107 volunteers, town employees and elected officials worked to beautify Benson, completing 321 hours of work.
The reoccurring theme for the weekend was, “I Love Benson.” Activities included trash collection along miles of local streets, painting of the Mitchell Nance Park concession stand, playground mulching at Dr. PK Vyas Park, community garden restoration the Lee Street Complex and an array of repairs at the hurricane-damaged Highway 301 Trailer Park.
Volunteers assembled in the former Benson Elementary School gymnasium. After breakfast, teams of workers, wearing orange safety vests, spread out across town.
“We had such a strong turnout this weekend, and the weather was simply perfect,” said Matt Zapp, town manager. “We believe that Benson is the Best Small Town in North Carolina, and our community showed up and proved it to be fact.”
The event ended with lunch and prizes.
