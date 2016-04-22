Country singer to headline Ham & Yam Festival

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools Pause

1:15 Trump endorses use of ‘nuclear option’ to confirm his Supreme Court pick

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

10:59 Duke's Cutcliffe talks recruiting at signing day press conference

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

0:54 Spectacular Fire Hose of Lava Pours Into Ocean

1:59 State's Dennis Smith says Wolfpack didn't play hard enough to beat Louisville