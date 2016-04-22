Country singer to headline Ham & Yam Festival

James Wesley is the musical headliner for this year’s Ham & Yam Festival in downtown Smithfield. He will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Here’s how the Downtown Smithfield Development Corp. described the country singer: “With his whiskey-smooth voice, Wesley sings directly to real people about real things that profoundly affect real lives. And from his small-town upbringing to his blue-collar work ethic, he has a deep understanding of what those folks are longing to hear.”
Wesley opened for Taylor Swift on her “Speak Now Tour.”
“We are excited to have James Wesley at the Ham & Yam Festival,” said Sarah Edwards, festival organizer and executive director of Downtown Smithfield Development Corp. “He is a very talented artist, and his music will certainly resonate with many people in our area.”
“Jackson Hole,” the first single from Wesley’s “Real” album, debuted at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Four other singles have followed: “Walking Contradiction”; Top 25 country chart hits “Real” and “Didn’t I”’ and “Thank a Farmer,” inspired by Paul Harvey’s “So God Made a Farmer” speech.
In 2015, Wesley partnered with Calcutta to produce the single and music video “Hooked Up,” a song inspired by anglers who chase blue marlin off the coast of Morehead City.
In addition to the free 8 p.m. concert, the festival will offer live entertainment on three stages throughout the day.
“We are fortunate to have a large number of very talented up-and-coming musicians and entertainers here in Johnston County and North Carolina and are pleased to be able to shine a spotlight on them at the festival,” Edwards said.
At the annual festival, craft and commercial vendors line the streets, food vendors offer a variety of fare, and additional entertainment comes in the form of pig races, children’s activities and more.
On the food front at this year’s Ham & Yam, at least 14 items will feature ham or sweet potatoes.
“For the last three years, we have made a conscious effort to have more of the festival’s namesake agricultural products at the festival,” Edwards said. “While people love country ham biscuits and sweet potato pie, some have been hesitant to try less well known offerings like smoothies and ice cream. As soon as people try the different foods, they become fans,h and then become repeat customers the next year.”
In addition to ham biscuits from the Kiwanis Club, food vendors will offer sweet potato funnel cakes, sweet potato cheesecake pie, sweet potato ice cream, sweet potato desserts, sweet potato fries, ham-flavored kettle corn, sweet potato smoothies, baked sweet potatoes and country ham and egg sandwiches.
The Kiwanis Club’s annual Ham & Yam supper will feature country ham, yams, cabbage and corn bread. The supper is is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 140 E. Market St., Smithfield. Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door.
To learn more about the festival, go to hamandyam.com or call Edwards at 919-934-0887.
