Parker ~ Stewart

Mr. and Mrs. Terry L. Stewart, of Sanford, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Sterling Katherine Stewart, to Mr. Kelly Glenn Parker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Allen Parker, Sr. of Four Oaks. Sterling's grandparents are Mr. W.M. Holt, Jr. and the late Katherine A. Holt, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold C. Stewart, Jr. of Sanford. Kelly's grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Parker of Meadow, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Lassiter, Jr. of Four Oaks. Miss Stewart and Mr. Parker are both 2013 graduates of N.C. State University. Sterling is employed with Bagwell & Bagwell Insurance Agency, Raleigh. Kelly works with Northwestern Mutual-Kelly Parker Financial Group, Raleigh. An April 2017 wedding is planned in St. John U.S. Virgin Islands.
