Webster - Grady

Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Mark Grady of Four Oaks, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Meghan Grady to William Zachary Webster, son of Mrs. Lee Ann Webster and the late Dr. William Byrd Webster, Jr. of Johns Creek, Georgia. Meghan is a graduate of Meredith College with a B.S. in Biology and Georgetown University with a M.S. in Pharmacology. Zach is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Microbiology. Both are currently third year medical students at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. A December wedding is planned in Raleigh.
