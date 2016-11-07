Community Notes: Nov. 9

Clayton
Serve the Need will serve Thanksgiving meals to needy Johnstonians on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Clayton. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clayton Civitan Club, 340 McCullers St. Dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St. Free tickets are available from 9:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 U.S. Business, Clayton; from 1 to 3 p.m. weekdays at Clayton Area Ministries, 704 E. Main St.; and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. weekdays at First Baptist Church. Tickets should be picked up by Nov. 18. For more information, call 919-550-0614.
The Clayton Center for Active Aging center invites older adults to travel to Biltmore for Christmas and shopping Nov. 14-16. The cost is $260. To learn more about a trip, call 919-553-4350. Separately, a do-it-yourself painting class meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the center, 303 Dairy Road, Clayton. The cost is $5, which includes supplies.
Johnston County
The Johnston County Public Health Department’s next stop-smoking class will begin Jan. 2. To learn more, email Kimetha Fulwood at kimetha.fulwood@johnstonnc.com or call her at 919-989-5200.
The Johnston County Scrabble group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at McDonald’s, 884 W. Market St., Smithfield. The group welcomes players of all skill levels. Play is free; pay only for your food. To learn more, email southerner@earthlink.net. Write Scrabble in the subject line.
The book club based at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield welcomes new members. The club meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Club members suggest the titles to read, and the library lends copies of each month’s selection to club members. For more information, call Morgan Paty at 919-934-8146 or email mpaty@pljcs.org.
The Johnston County Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday every month. Meetings are at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Kenly
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum will hold its barbecue cook-off and rocking chair marathon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on the museum grounds, 709 N. Church St., Kenly. The event will offer family-friendly activities, music and food.
Smithfield
The first “Touch-A-Truck” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown Smithfield. The Junior Women’s League of Smithfield invites children to see, touch and safely explore trucks, heavy machinery, tractors, emergency vehicles, tractor-trailer rigs, utility trucks, even a helicopter. Admission is free. Tickets will be available for bounce houses and face painting. Food trucks will be on hand. Proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Johnston County.
Send community notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments