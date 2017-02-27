Faith Notes: March 1

A World Day of Prayer worship service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Centenary United Methodist Church at the corner of Market and South Second streets in downtown Smithfield. This year’s World Day of Prayer theme is “Am I Being Fair to You.” For more information, call Janie P. Temple at 919-934-7008 or email janietemple@yahoo.com.
A spaghetti supper is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Takeout will be available.
An old-fashioned supper is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the fellowship hall at Stones Creek Advent Christian Church on Woods Crossroads Road five miles south of Benson. The all-you-can-eat buffet will offer chitterlings, barbecue, fried chicken, chicken and pastry, rabbit, collards, cabbage, cornbread and a variety of desserts. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for children 9 and younger. An auction at 7 p. m. will offer quilts, pillows, applejacks, crafts, cakes and other items. For directions to the church, call 919-894-2800 or 919-820-1791.
Safe Haven will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, at Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
Revival services are scheduled for 11 a.m. March 19 and 7 p.m. March 20-23 at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road in the Meadow community south of Benson.
The women’s outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Church of Christ in Smithfield is hosting a trip to Washington, D.C., July 20-22. For more information, call 919-934-6293.
The Wilmington Celebration Choir will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road in the Meadow community south of Benson. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
Ash Wednesday services with the imposition of ashes are scheduled for noon and 7:15 p.m. March 1 at Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Court, Clayton.
Jeff and Sheri Easter will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440-A Piney Grove Road, five miles east of Angier. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
Music for a Cure, a benefit for the American Cancer Society, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church, 1232 Hickory Grove Church Road, Four Oaks. Janet Paschal and Gaylon Pope & Sweetwater will perform.
Burnell Baptist Church will celebrate Friends & Family Day on Sunday, March 26. The Watchman Quartet will sing at 9:45 p.m. A covered-dish meal will follow the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is at 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks.
An Ash Wednesday service is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. March 1 at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 N.C. 50 North, Garner. A light lunch will follow. An old-fashioned supper is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the church. The menu will offer fried chicken, barbecued pork, ham, chicken and pastry, hot dogs, fatback, streak o’ lean, chitterlings, collards, potatoes, hushpuppies, buttered biscuits, cakes, pies and banana pudding. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger eat free.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The cost is $8 per plate and includes half a chicken, boiled potatoes, green beans and hush puppies. Takeout will be available. Homemade desserts will be for sale.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Lanwood Chapel Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. Takeout will be available. For delivery of larger orders, call 919-262-6200 or 919-802-8228.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
