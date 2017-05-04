Club Notes: April 30

JoCo Scrabble
The JoCo Scrabble group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. meets Mondays at McDonald’s, 884 W. Market St., Smithfield. Play is free, and players vary in skill level. For more information, email southerner@earthlink.net. Put “Scrabble” in the subject line.
Book clubs
The daytime book club at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield welcomes new members. The club meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. A book club for youth and adults meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of every month. Club members suggest the titles to read, and the library lends copies of each month’s selection to the members. For more information, call Katie Barbour at 919-934-8146, Ext. 3, or email kbarbour@pljcs.org.
Sterling Silver Seniors
The Sterling Silver Seniors Club, for adults 55 and older, meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For more information, call Tiffany Pearson at 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.
