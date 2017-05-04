Smithfield: Community

Club Notes: April 30

May 04, 2017 9:05 AM

JoCo Scrabble

The JoCo Scrabble group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. meets Mondays at McDonald’s, 884 W. Market St., Smithfield. Play is free, and players vary in skill level. For more information, email southerner@earthlink.net. Put “Scrabble” in the subject line.

Book clubs

The daytime book club at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield welcomes new members. The club meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. A book club for youth and adults meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of every month. Club members suggest the titles to read, and the library lends copies of each month’s selection to the members. For more information, call Katie Barbour at 919-934-8146, Ext. 3, or email kbarbour@pljcs.org.

Sterling Silver Seniors

The Sterling Silver Seniors Club, for adults 55 and older, meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For more information, call Tiffany Pearson at 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Benson Little Theatre rehearses Gypsy! musical

Benson Little Theatre rehearses Gypsy! musical 3:33

Benson Little Theatre rehearses Gypsy! musical
Cheating at golf? It's all how you look at it, says local pro 2:09

Cheating at golf? It's all how you look at it, says local pro
A food writer, a crime reporter, an intern and a 12 year old try the new Krispy Kreme doughnut 1:42

A food writer, a crime reporter, an intern and a 12 year old try the new Krispy Kreme doughnut

View More Video