Jane Austin Cunningham, of Wilmington and Smithfield, NC died Friday, September 23, 2016 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter.
She was born in Smithfield, NC on August 20, 1925, the daughter of the late Hugh Musgrave and Willie Mae Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward “Ned” Philo Cunningham, Jr. Jane was a woman of great faith. She served her church and community statewide.
She is survived by three children, Phil Cunningham (Ann), Jane Austin Graham (Franklin), and Delle Blount Wilson (Steve); nine grandchildren, Melody Edwardo, Ned Cunningham, Will Graham (Kendra), Roy Graham (Donna), Edward Graham (Kristy), Cissie Lynch (Corey), Carriedelle Fusco (Matt), Sarah Holt Gwathmey (William), and Austin Wilson (Maggie); and thirteen great-grandchildren, Marah Edwardo, CJ Graham, Rachel Graham, Quinn Graham, Caroline Graham, Roy Austin Graham, Charlotte Graham, Hannah Graham, Liam Graham, Hunter Graham, Margaret Lynch, Austin Lynch and Bill Gwathmey.
A memorial service, 11:00 a.m., October 1, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church in Smithfield, NC. There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 3rd St., Smithfield, NC 27577; the Mountain Retreat Association, 401 Assembly Dr., Montreat, NC 28757; or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
