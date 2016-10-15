Shelby Jean Boykin Barnes, age 78, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Born in Johnston County on October 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William Arthur Boykin and the late Omega Pittman Boykin and the widow of the late Billy Gene Barnes. She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Marion Boykin. She was employed as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone as a secretary with NCDOT and NCDOT Right Away Division. She was an Avon representative for many years. A member of Micro First Baptist Church, she served in various church roles, loved dancing, singing, and sharing her faith with others she loved.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2016 at Micro First Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Stevens and Rev. Joe Ballance officiating. Burial will follow in Micro Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma.
Surviving are her daughter, Rhonda Barnes Evans and husband Danny Evans of Selma; grandchildren, Dana Evans and partner Lauren Stauffer of Aberdeen, Candace Evans Creech and husband Tyler Creech of Middlesex; and great grandson, Waylon Creech.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be sent to the Micro First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130, Micro, NC 27555.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at <a href="http://parrishfh.com" target="_new">parrishfh.com</a>
