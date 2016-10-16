Dorothy Ann Warrington born October 29, 1937 passed away on October 1st, 2016 on her anniversary day married 57 loving years to her survived husband Gerald Warrington. “Tootsie” a name given by her mother was also carried on by her loving sister, Nola Mae Pike Creech, brother Bill (deceased). She graduated with honors as Salutatorian from Pine Level High. Not only was she extremely intelligent with her academics, She also was a “star athlete” with a love for basketball. Ann loved many sports such as tennis, golf, and especially fishing with her family. She was very active with her church and loved serving her lord. Her smile was infectious and her actions were contagious. She enjoyed volunteering at local hospitals. Ann was an amazing wife and mother who adopted 3 kids. Scott (deceased), Dean and Wendy her loving daughter. Ann known as “Apple” had one granddaughter Brooke (16) who she thoroughly enjoyed being with and loved. Apple had many nieces and nephews she loved as well. Thank you Doctor Harriett Jones and Ruth for such special care. Special thanks to Pastor Jim Weston for being there with mom as she went home to be with Jesus. She request that the funeral be private and no memorial service. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
The family can be contacted Wendy 804-654-0127
Gerald 757-285-4739
