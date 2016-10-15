Imogene Woodruff Wright

Imogene passed away at The Hospice House in Smithfield, NC after a brave battle with Ovarian Cancer. She is survived by son Mike and Wife Jenny, granddaughter Autumn, of Selma; daughter Renee' Wright and Michael Saville of Cary; Sisters - Kay Lamm and husband Woody of Selma; Betty Creech of Wilson Mills; Brother - Clifton Woodruff and wife Sylvia of Selma; and Beloved Pet Angel. Preceded in death by Husband Tommy; brothers Clyde Woodruff, Harold Woodruff, and Floyd Woodruff; and sister Beatrice Bass. Imogene also leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House of Smithfield or the Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill. Cremation Services by McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton. No formal service will be held.
