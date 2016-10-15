Antoinette Josephine DellaPorta VanDecker, age 91, died Monday, October 10, 2016 in Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield. Born May 23, 1925 in Mansfield, MA she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Bella Turinese DellaPorta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry VanDecker; brother, Louis DellaPorta; and sister, Lora White. Antoinette was a member of the Deborah Society in Passaic, NJ for many years. Surviving are her daughter, Joy Frannicola and husband Arthur of Smithfield; nephews, Robert White and wife Betty and Louis DellaPorta, Jr. and wife Fran; and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at <a href="http://parrishfh.com" target="_new">parrishfh.com</a>
