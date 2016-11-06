Bobby W. Little, 74, of Lucama, died Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Funeral was held on Sunday, October 30 at Evergreen Memorial Park. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a loving wife of 48 years, Ann Lamm Little; daughter, Millie L. Coleman (Rodney) of Rock Ridge; granddaughters, Alyssa and Anna Coleman; brothers, Harold Little (Melba) of Tarboro and Francis Little of Tarboro.
His family wishes to publically acknowledge the physicians and their entire staff for the loving care extended to him and to the entire family.
Memorials are suggested to Little Rock FWB Church, PO Box 340, Lucama NC 27851-0340 or to Southeastern Medical Oncology Center, Cures for the Colors, 203 Cox Blvd, Goldsboro NC 27534-9479.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, 237-7171, <a href="http://www.wilsonmemorialservice.com" target="_new">www.wilsonmemorialservice.com</a>
Comments