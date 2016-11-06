Margaret Hancock Brown, born December 25, 1921, died on October 31, 2016 and is now at home in heaven. Her parents were the late Elmer Thomas and Annie Hargrave Hancock of Roanoke Rapids, NC. Margaret is survived by daughter, Angela Fanney and husband Rick of Smithfield; daughter in law, Brenda Maready and husband Bill of Winston Salem, sisters Jo Anne Smith and husband Pender of Emporia, VA; Hazel Welch of Pinehurst; and Alma Lanier of Roanoke Rapids. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hunter Maready and girlfriend, Olivia of Wilmington; Brenn Kennedy and husband, Brian of Winston Salem; Wil Maready and girlfriend, Natalie of Houston, TX; Mickey Fanney and wife Tracy Dixon of Raleigh; and Meg Fanney and fiancé, Brian Pypiak of Raleigh. Her great-grands are Pender Fanney and Kiah Fanney of Raleigh; and Vida Kennedy of Winston Salem.
Margaret was predeceased by her late husband, Jerry Brown; son, Mike Brown; brothers Calvin Hancock, Roland Hancock; sisters Doris Harrell, Betty Sanderson, and Thelma Kasper.
Margaret was a life-long resident of Roanoke Rapids until 2012 when she moved to Smithfield. Roanoke Rapids was the hometown she loved and where she grew up, went to school, raised a family, worked and volunteered. Margaret spent most of her life as a housewife and later worked with Jerry at Virginia Carolina Furniture Company where they were co-owners. Margaret was an avid reader, seamstress, gardener, and excellent cook. She was a Christian and member of Rosemary Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, GA leader, and member of the Lottie Moon circle. Margaret was a proud Democrat and worked as head registrar at the voting polls for many years. She was a member of the Ladie’s Amvets and a member of the Exchangettes. She was a volunteer at Akers Elementary School. Margaret will long be remembered for her hospitality, out going personality, wit, and story telling abilities. She loved spending time with family and friends and going to the beach.
Margaret’s family would like to express our many thanks to the entire staff at Smithfield Manor where Margaret was a resident for the last four years of her life. They were kind, compassionate, and loved her. She was affectionately known as “Miss Margaret” there. A special thanks goes to Frank Pourvavy who visited Margaret each day and Donna Baker who watched over her. Memorial donations can be sent to the food pantry at Centenary United Methodist Church, 140 E Market St, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Visitation will be at Wrenn, Clarke, & Hagan Funeral Home located at 1015 West 5th Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870 from 12:00-1:00 on Friday, Novembr 4, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 the same day at Rosemary Baptist located at 936 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870 with Dr. Layne Wallace and Rev. William Holliday officiating. Internment will follow at Cedarwood Cemetery, Roanoke Rapids.
