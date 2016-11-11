Ruth Inez Burnette

Ruth Inez Horne Burnette, 87, of Forbes Drive passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at her home. Born on October 3, 1929, she was the youngest of twelve children born to Eugene Hortense Horne and Inez Corinna Hudson Horne at the family home in Anson County, NC. Ruth was a public school teacher for over 30 years, teaching at Smithfield High School and at Smithfield Middle School. She was the staff advisor for yearbook production and she loved her students dearly. She loved her family and friends and she enjoyed decorating her home and yard. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church in Smithfield, active at times in the nursery and the after school care programs, and she always took peanut butter to the church for the Backpack Program.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Burnette will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, November 4, 2016 at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
Surviving Mrs. Burnette is her daughter, Joyce Burnette of Smithfield; sister, Emma Weisel of Raleigh; sister-in-law Mattie Lou Horne; many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Allie “Bill” Burnette, and by her son, Robert Wayne Burnette.
The family will receive friends at Underwood Funeral Home from 6 until 8 PM on Thursday, November 3, 2016.
Condolences may be made to the family at <a href="http://www.underwoodfh.com" target="_new">www.underwoodfh.com</a>.
Comments