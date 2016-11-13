James Franklin "Jim" Smith, 70, a resident of Dothan passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at First United Methodist Church of Dothan with Dr. Joseph Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the A.A. Middleton Scholarship Fund, c/o Wallace College, 1141 Wallace Drive, Dothan, AL, 36303, or to the Dothan Animal Shelter, 255 Jerry Drive, Dothan, AL, 36303.
Jim was born December 26, 1945 in Selma, North Carolina and lived there the early part of his life. He has been in the Hospitality Industry for over 40 years from South Padre Island, Texas to Washington, D.C. He was currently employed with Coral Hospitality managing the Little Ocmulgee State Park and the George T. Bagby State Park until the time of his death. Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed boating. He was a member of the McRae, Georgia Rotary Club and the First United Methodist Church of McRae, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife Leila Smith of Dothan; his brother, William (Virginia) Smith of Richmond, VA; his sister, Joyce Holt of Watkinsville, GA; his in-laws, Kaye and Roy Barbaree of Dothan, and Melba and James Chasteen of Dothan; several nieces, nephews and his special companion, Pistol.
