Wayne Toole, 63, Tillman, SC died November 19, 2016 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA. Mr. Toole was born August 19, 1953 in Smithfield, NC to the late Seth and MaryAnn Price Baker Toole, Sr. Mr. Toole is survived by his wife, Dolores Toole; one brother, Seth Toole, Jr. (Carolyn); and two sisters, Joyce Britt and Bonnie Morris. Services were held November 22 & 23 at Vaigneur Funeral Home and Floyd Cemetery in, Ridgeland, SC (<a href="http://vaigneurfh.com" target="_new">vaigneurfh.com</a>)
