Stephen Frank Sortino, Sr., 70, of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2016 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel.
Mr. Sortino was born in Wilmington, NC on August 15, 1946 to the late Frank and Mildred Snipes Sortino. He graduated from Jacksonville High School and Wilmington College. Steve was a NC Highway Patrolman, worked with the Onslow County School System, was a volunteer fireman and a seasoned hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Beacham Sortino; son, Stephen Frank Sortino, Jr. and his wife, Tammy; daughter, Heather Sortino Pace and her husband, Robert Ellis Pace, Sr.; and two grandsons, Robert Ellis Pace, Jr. and Steven Frank “Tres” Sortino, III.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at <a href="http://www.jonesfh.org" target="_new">www.jonesfh.org</a>
