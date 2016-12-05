Mary Beth Morris

Ms. Mary Beth Strickland Morris, 60, formerly of Albemarle, died Wednesday morning, November 30, 2016, at her home in Snow Hill. A native of Johnston County, she was born May 2, 1956, the daughter of Charles Preston and Edith Price Strickland. Mrs. Morris was a graduate of Campbell College and a retired elementary school teacher. A talented musician, she loved playing the piano and was an avid supporter of the Albemarle High School football team, where her son was a team member during his high school years. After relocating to Snow Hill, she attended Calvary Memorial United Methodist Church.
Her surviving family includes her son, Ethan James Morris of the home; sister, Bonnie Strickland Coats and husband, Benny of Snow Hill; special nieces and nephew, Laura Beth Coats of Atlanta, GA, Teena Leigh Coats of Christiansburg, VA, Sarah Grayce Coats and husband, Lyne Carraway of Chapel Hill, and Charles Benjamin Coats of Snow Hill; aunt, Peggy Price Crumpler of Micro; and cousins, Angie Thompson, Dede Peele and Mark Peele. The family would like to extend their thanks to caregivers, Rose McLaughlin, Alexzena Suggs, Shana Dunn, Donna Tharrington, and Betty Orth.
Memorial Services will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 4, at Calvary Memorial UMC with Reverend Martin Armstrong officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Calvary Memorial UMC Music Program or the Calvary Memorial UMC Playground Equipment Fund, PO Box 445, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be made at
<a href="http://www.taylor-tyson.com" target="_new">www.taylor-tyson.com</a>
Comments