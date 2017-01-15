Willard Brown Midgette, 93, of Angier, NC died Friday, Jan. 06, 2017 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC.
Will was born in Winston-Salem NC on October 30, 1923, eldest son of the late Robert Bryant Midgette and Annie Cornelia Brown Midgette. Following military service during World War II and graduation from N. C. State College, he spent many years in glass manufacturing and the mining business in North America and Europe.
He is survived by four sons and their families: John Calvert Midgette and wife Teresa of Angier; Charles Bryant Midgette and wife Sharon of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada; William Graham Midgette and wife Judy of Grayson, Ga; Robert Willard Midgette and wife Chris of Cary; and twelve beloved grandchilderen and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Robert Bryant Midgette and wife Evelyn of Laurinburg, and three nieces and their families.
Will was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Strong Calvert Midgette.
Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneral <a href="http://home.net" target="_new">home.net</a>
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., of Morehead City.
Comments