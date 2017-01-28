Juanita W. Fornoff

On January 20, 2017 Juanita “Neet” W. Fornoff (Williams), of Parkville/Towson, MD, formerly of Princeton, NC; beloved wife of the late William L. Fornoff; devoted mother of William L. Fornoff, Jr. and his wife Margaret, Nancy Myers and her husband Joseph; dear sister of Lavee Bailey; loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Family and friends will honor Neet’s life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Wednesday, January 25th, from 10 AM to 12 PM at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Neet’s name may be made to the Helping Up Mission, 1029 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21202. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at <a href="http://www.evansfuneralchapel.com" target="_new">www.evansfuneralchapel.com</a>
