Margie C. Turner

Margie Carter Turner, 78, of Wilson, died Friday, February 3, 2017. Funeral was held Monday at 7 PM, Wilson Memorial Service, followed by visitation. Burial was Tuesday at 11 AM, Selma Memorial Gardens, Selma. She is survived by her daughters, Nell White of Savannah, GA and Renee Morris (Todd) of Wilson; daughter-in-law, Vickie Turner of Wilson; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Overton of Lee's Summit, MO and sister-in-law, Louise Carter of Micro. Margie was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Turner; parents, John William and Lillie Thomas Carter and brother, William F. "Bill" Carter. Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2841 Daisy Ln, Ste E, Wilson, NC 27896-6948.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171, www.wilson <a href="http://memorialservice.com" target="_new">memorialservice.com</a>
Comments