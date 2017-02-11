Michael Ray Brannon, son of the late Harry and Mary Mullinex Brannon passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the age of 73. Michael was born in Greenville, South Carolina and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1968. He loved playing golf and playing the guitar. He was a good man who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife; Donna Brannon, daughter; Tonya Brannon Nagy, grandson; Attila Nagy, sisters; Pat Vickers of Ninety Six, SC and Jane Brannon of Greer, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son; Michael “Chip” Brannon; and his brothers; Larry Brannon, Bill Brannon and Bob Brannon. Arrangements by McLaurin Funeral Home.
