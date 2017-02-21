Joyce Johnson Edwards, 78, died Thursday, February 9, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Knollwood Memorial Park with Rev. Roger Hill officiating.
She is survived by her daughters; Brenda and Darlene, a son; Buddy, her brother; Jesse, 14 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday at McLaurin Funeral Home from 7-9pm. Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at <a href="http://www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com" target="_new">www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com</a>. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
