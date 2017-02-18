Marcus Heavner Wallace, age 73, died Saturday, February 11, 2017, in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born September 3, 1943, in Wake County, he was a son of the late John Arthur and Charlotte Heavner Wallace. Marc was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and a co-owner of Heavner-Wallace Implement Company. He was a talented jazz musician and fisherman. Surviving are his daughter, Emily Wallace of Durham; brother, John Wallace and wife Sue of Smithfield; and nieces, Cydne Sharpe and Julia Curtis. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the SECU Hospice House, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.
