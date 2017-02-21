Dwight Stuart Arnold, 57, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 while vacationing in Tampa, Florida. Dwight was born in Louisburg, North Carolina on August 21, 1959 to the late Edna Brown. He was a hard-working man, which was the theme of his life, he lived to work but also had a great love for traveling. Dwight proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
A service celebrating Dwight’s life was held at 12:30 PM on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Seymour Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Eastern Carolina State Veteran’s Cemetery with military honors.
Dwight is survived by his daughters, Monica Ruiz, Velvet Lile, Crystal Arnold, Brittany Bredbenner, and Cassidy Arnold; five grandchildren, Aunjale, Arissa, and Addie Ruiz, Chance Lile, and Lucas Bredbenner; one sister, and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you spend time with your family.
