Patricia Francis Mercer, 76, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017 at UNC Hospitals-Chapel Hill. A native of Mackinac Island, MI, Pat was the daughter of Juanita LaPeer Francis and John Vincent Francis. She, along with her husband William Benjamin Mercer, settled in New Bern where they were commercial crabbers and she was owner of "The Stitchery." Sadly, her husband passed in 1985, and Pat made the decision to return to school to earn her Business Degree from Craven Community College. She then became the owner of "Pic Frame & Gallery", and later worked at Craven Regional/CarolinaEast Medical Center. Pat enjoyed crafts, quilting, reading (especially cookbooks), playing Yahtzee with family, and an occasional breakfast or lunch with her best friends Dot and Joyce.
Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2017 at Pollock~Best Chapel with her granddaughters husband, Pastor Shane Slaughter officiating. Memorials, in Patricia's name may be made to Expand Church 114 Weaver Dairy Rd. Chapel Hill, NC 27514, or <a href="http://www.expandchurch.org" target="_new">www.expandchurch.org</a>. or the American Cancer Society 930 Wellness Dr. #B. Greenville, NC 27834, or <a href="http://www.cancer.org" target="_new">www.cancer.org</a>. Online condolences may be made at <a href="http://www.pollockbest.com" target="_new">www.pollockbest.com</a>
Pat is survived by her daughter, Lora Mercer Millard, and husband Steve, of Smithfield, NC; her granddaughter, Amy Millard-Slaughter, and husband Shane, of Chapel Hill, NC; her sister, Denise Francis Railing, and husband Jerry, of New Bern, NC; and her brother, George Francis, and wife Ann, of Aiken, SC. She also leaves behind her nieces, Stephanie Francis, of Aiken, SC, Jean Francis Flowers, and husband Scott, of Ladson, SC; and her nephew, Christopher Francis, of Lexington, SC.
