Ricky Wayne Creech, age 61, died Thursday, March 30, 2017 in WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. Born January 29, 1956 in Johnston County he was a son of the late Welton McRay and Lois Jane Ferrell Creech. He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Welton Creech. Ricky retired after 30 years of service with the Johnston County Sherriff’s Department and Smithfield Police Department. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 4, 2017 in Parrish Funeral Home in Selma.
Surviving are his son, Richard Justin Creech and wife Melissa of Clayton; and grandchildren, Noah Alexander Creech and Adalynn Grace Creech.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at <a href="http://parrishfh.com" target="_new">parrishfh.com</a>
