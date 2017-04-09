Wallace Ashley, Jr., 88, of Smithfield died Tuesday, April 4.
Born May 3, 1928, in Perry, Fla., he was the son of Wallace and Evelyn Ashley.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017 in Ryberg Hall at First Baptist Church in Smithfield. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Mr. Ashley graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He received his juris doctorate with honors from Carolina in 1953.
Mr. Ashley practiced law in Smithfield for over 50 years. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Smithfield for over 70 years where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
During his life, he served on the Johnston County Board of Education, was a member of the Smithfield Kiwanis Club and a Master Mason with Smithfield Fellowship Lodge No. 84. He was an emeritus member of the Johnston Community College Foundation Board of Directors.
Mr. Ashley was preceded in death by his oldest son, Wallace Ashley, III.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Jean Denny Ashley; a daughter-in-law, Jan Faggert Ashley; a son, Emery Denny Ashley, and wife Kim; a son, Thomas Cullen Ashley, and wife Traci; and eight grandchildren; Emery Denny Ashley, Jr., and wife Jordan; Sarah Clifton Ashley; Elizabeth Stone Ashley; Wallace Raines Ashley; William Lenoir Ashley; John Brinson Ashley; Thomas Davis Ashley; and James Dasher Ashley.
