Smithfield: Obituaries

April 15, 2017 8:00 PM

Lionel Keith "Pops" Carlyle

Lionel Keith "Pops" Carlyle passed away on 4/11/17 A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. That in Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parrrish Funeral Home in Selma North Carolina.

