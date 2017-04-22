Gladys Richardson Boykin

Born in Johnston County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Zebulon Harris Richardson and Clyde Sanders Richardson.
Gladys taught elementary school in Micro and Cary, NC, retiring in 1985 after 28 years. She loved to read, plant and care for her flowers, talk on the phone with her sister each week, and watch the Lawrence Welk Show.
Surviving, are two daughters, Sandra Boykin Cothran and husband Doug, and Catherine Ann Boykin, all of Greenville, SC; son, Walter Franklin Boykin of Willow Springs, NC; five grandchildren, Marinda Smith, Gary Weaver, and Jennifer, Douglas, and Mary Nell Boykin; seven great grandchildren; and a sister, Polly R. Farned of Rockville, MD.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Sanders Richardson.
Private services will be held at a later date in Micro, NC.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
