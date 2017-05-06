Junior Royce Little, 93, of Inwood passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017 at his residence.
Born September 13, 1923 in Princeton, NC he was the son of the late Preston Little and Annie Daugherty Little Watson. He was a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Armolt Little; one daughter, Lorrie Little Miller and husband, Carroll; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Ferrell, Elbert (Dee), J.E., Herbert Little; and Albert and Robert Watson; and three sisters, Ettie Starling, Sadie Sullivan, and Margie Holloman.
Private service and interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or directed to the family.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
