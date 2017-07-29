David Lee White

Dave was born and raised in Xenia, Ohio, the oldest of four sons of Louis and Dorothy White. After finishing his education he served in the United States Air Force as a technician in post-war Germany. While in the Air Force he met and married his beloved wife of almost 63 years, Daphne Gail. After discharge he and Gail lived in Virginia and then in Ohio, where they had five children, Steven, Laura, Michael, Linda, and Leslie. He worked for over 30 years as a technician for Aeronautical Radio, Inc., in Ohio, Illinois and North Carolina, and finally settled in Johnston County for his retirement. He happily served as a commissioner for the Whitley Heights Sanitary Commission. An avid model airplane enthusiast, he was a long-time member of the Johnston County Aeronautical Club. He was also long established in ham radio, call sign ‘K4LKN’. He is survived by his wife, all his children, eight grandchildren, his youngest brother Kent, as well as many nieces and nephews.
