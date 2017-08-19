Smithfield: Obituaries

James Dwight Johnson

August 19, 2017 8:00 PM

James Dwight Johnson, 85, died at Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill, N.C. on August 11, 2017. The son of Dwight and Mildred Johnson and the grandson of Mr. & Mrs. J. Lloyd Stephenson and the Rev. and Mrs. J. Ruffin Johnson, he is survived by his sister, Gwen Johnson Finlayson, nephew David Earnshaw and wife, Stephanie, and great nephew, Sam, great nieces, Suzanne and Julia of Chapel Hill and stepmother, Lettie B. Johnson and family of McGees Crossroads, and Joan Finlayson of Roanoke, Va. Johnson’s cremated remains will rest in the family plot in Roselawn Cemetery, Benson, N.C. A memorial service will be held at Carolina Meadows at a future date. Appreciated is your support for the Beaches Fine Arts Series Founder’s Fund, 416 12th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250.

