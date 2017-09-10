Herbert Young Evans, 88, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, surrounded by his family.Herbert was born in Johnston County on September 29, 1928 to the late Leon and Lanie Evans. He was married to the late Ollie Gray Oliver Evans for almost 50 years. Herbert enjoyed life and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite past times were camping in the mountains and pulling for the Wolfpack. In his later years, it was sitting on his front porch. Herbert’s love for his family was evident in the time he spent with them. He was a dedicated employee of DuPont and retired after nearly 33 years of service. Herbert proudly served his country in the United States Army. He also served his community in many ways as a volunteer fireman with the Oakland Fire Department and through his work with the Oakland Grange. Herbert regularly attended Oakland Community Church.The family will receive friends on Monday, September 4, 2017 from 5:30 -7:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Herbert’s life at 7:00 p.m. The family will also greet friends following the service and other times at his home in Princeton. Interment will be on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.Herbert is survived by his daughter, Debbie E. Worley and husband Bryant of Princeton; son, Randy Evans and wife Katrina of Princeton; son, Rex Evans and wife Brenda of Roanoke Rapids; grandchildren, Brooke Worley Norris, Carmen Worley Thomas and husband Ben, Jennifer Evans Riddick and husband Daniel, Christopher Evans, Joshua Herbert Evans and wife Abby, Katie Evans Lilly and husband Carlos, Bethany Evans, Holly Gray Evans, Lee Conyers, and Lauren Conyers; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Bill Evans and wife Jan; brother, Jim Evans and wife Irene; sister, Joyce Sauls and husband Donald; sister, Janice Curfman and husband Woody; sister-in-law, Tillie Oliver; and several nieces and nephews he loved very much.In addition to his wife and parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his brothers, Percy Evans and Clifton Evans; sister, Hazel E. Crawford; daughter-in-law, Angie Evans; and his second wife, Loretta.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534 or to Oakland Community Church, 921 Oakland Church Road, Princeton, NC 27569.Special thanks to his wonderful neighbors in the community, church friends, and the nurses and doctors who cared for him and his family in so many kind and thoughtful ways through the years and during this time of loss.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com
Comments