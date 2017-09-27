Smithfield: Obituaries

Sara Lee Morris

September 27, 2017 2:01 AM

Sara Lee Morris(Mama), 70, went home to be with Daddy on August 27, 2017.Born in Chester PA. attended School in Delaware Co., PA. Later moved to NC. A retired CNA, preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Robert Wayne Morris(Daddy); mother, Mary Lydia Patterson of Eddystone, PA; father, Charles Raymond Clark of Trainer, PA.Surviving: children, David C. Clark of Selma, Barbara L. Baum of Kenly, Billy Baum of Selma, James C. Morris of Easley, SC, and Tammy Morris of Concord; brother, Charles D. Clark of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Heather, Elizabeth, Timmy, Amber M. Shane, Meredith, Hanna, Paige and Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Tanner and Rachel.In lieu of flowers family will be taking donations at memorial for final expenses. Service will be at the old homestead, 7910 Old Beulah Rd., Kenly on Sat. Sept. 30, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

