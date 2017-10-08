Mr. Richard W. Gillie, age 64, husband of Mrs. Wanda N. Gillie passed away September 28, 2017 at Grand Strand Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Mr. Gillie was born August 18, 1953 a son of Mr. Frank and Kathleen H. Gillie. Mr. Gillie retired from Universal Leaf Tobacco Company and loved boating and traveling. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Gillie is survived by his son, Michael Chad Gillie of Greensboro, one stepson, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Spivey of Aynor, SC, one brother, Rob Gillie of Charlotte, two sisters, Judy (Charlie) Creech of Wilmington, Cathy (Bill) Hudson of Scottsdale, AZ, and three grandchildren, Walker Spivey, Weston Spivey, and Kensley Spivey. A memorial service was held 11:00 AM Monday October 2, 2017 at West Calvary Freewill Baptist Church in Smithfield, NC, with the Rev. Ricky Ham officiating. Visitation was held after the service in the church fellowship hall. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com
. Mr. Gillie and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor, SC. (843) 358-5800.
