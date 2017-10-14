Ethel L. Little, formerly of Smithfield, NC passed on October 1, 2017 in Louisville, KY after a brief illness. Ethel was a registered nurse and worked in the office of Dr. Thomas Cheek of Smithfield for 30 years and a long-time member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Karl Fleming of Los Angeles, CA and her beloved Peter Del Grosso of Cary, NCEthel is survived by her daughter, Debra Dupree-Tetrick and granddaughter, Bailey A. Schureck of Louisville, KY. A Celebration of Ethel's Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
