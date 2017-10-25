Billy Lelon Phillips, age 57, died Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. Born October 11, 1960 in Johnston County he was a son of the late Charles Lemuel and Lola Strickland Phillips. Billy was a HETT Instructor at Johnston Community College for 24 years where he held an ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) Master Medium/Heavy Truck Certification. He was a member of the NC Transportation Maintenance Council (State Board of Directors Vice Chairperson), NCADIA (North Carolina Automotive and Diesel Instructors Association), North Carolina Community College Faculty Association, and Johnston Community College Faculty Association (Faculty Senator). He also served on the Southern Wayne High School Diesel Program Advisory Committee, NC Transportation Maintenance Council Scholarship Fundraiser Coordinator, NC Transportation Maintenance Council Scholarship Awards Committee, and NC Trucking Association TMC State Technician Competition Judge. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Rev. Percy Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.Surviving are his wife, Kara Phillips; daughter, Alison Phillips Strickland and husband Jason of Winston Salem; brothers, Edward Phillips of LaGrange, Kenneth Phillips and wife Susan, Joe Phillips and wife Wendy, David Phillips, all of Princeton, Randy Phillips and wife Rose of Lucama, Barry Phillips and wife Sheila of Garner, and Stratton Phillips and fiancée Donna Edwards of Smithfield; sisters, Diana Rose Sutton and husband Willard and Rebecca Kay Brown and husband Dick, all of Kenly; mother-in-law, Joyce Kemp of Smithfield; father-in-law, Jerry Kemp and wife Virginia of Binghamton, NY; brothers-in-law, Craig Kemp and Mike Kemp, both of Selma; sisters-in-law, Cami Narron and husband Linwood of Kenly, Susan Phillips and husband Brian of Clayton, and Kim Carlson of Lancaster, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Johnston Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 2350, Smithfield, NC 27577. Please designate the gift to the Billy L. Phillips Annual Scholarship.Online condolences may be sent to the family atparrishfh.com
