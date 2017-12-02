Edith Geraldine Pate Bizzell, age 85, of Micro passed away on November 25, 2017. Born in Johnston County on July 12, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Robert Milton and Geraldine Row Pate. Mrs. Bizzell was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Waitus Bizzell, Jr., and two of her sons Roger Wayne Bizzell and Reginald Keith “Reggie” Bizzell. She was a longtime member of Bizzell Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 28, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma with burial following in Bizzell Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 8 PM.Surviving are her sons, Jesse Dwight Bizzell and wife Evita of Selma, Gary Timothy Bizzell and wife Sherry of Hampstead; brothers Russell Pate of Grifton and Harold Pate of Micro; grandchildren, Brian, Brooke, Ashton and Hunter Bizzell; step-grandchildren, Michael McCullen, Michelle Moyer, Shane Adams and Melissa Stanley; and ten great grandchildren.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Association, 6604 Six Forks Rd., Suite 104, Raleigh, NC 27615.Condolences may be sent to the family atparrishfh.com
