Donna Kay Gibson age 55 was called home on Saturday November 25,2017. She was surrounded by family and the angels. Born January 5,1962 in Charlotte, NC, where she was raised. She had lived in Smithfield, NC for the past 2 years.Donna loved her Lord. She also loved her family, friends,her sweet cats and dog. Donna enjoyed gardening and shopping for treasures. She volunteered with Make a Difference Food Pantry in Grantham, NC, Kinzies Kids, and the Senior Mobil Pantry. She had a giving and compassionate heart.She is survived by her two sons Michael Gibson of Murrells Inlet, SC, who stood by her side and cared for her during her time of need and Josh Ryals also of Murrells Inlet. Three granddaughters. Her mother Carolyn Simpson of Gastonia, NC, sister Debbie McDowell of Charlotte, NC. Nieces, aunts, uncles, and many friends. She is missed and very loved.~2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.~The family would like to "Thank" Hospice House in Smithfield for the tender loving care that was given to Donna.Memorials may be made to: SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Rd, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.
